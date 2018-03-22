Riphah organizes session on World Water Day

Staff Reporter

Riphah Institute of Public Policy a constituent institute of Riphah International University in collaboration with Pakistan Council of research in Water Resources has convened World Water Day at PCRWR Headquarters. The event provided a platform for exchange of experiences and dialogue to address water issues. A poster competition on water conservation, wastewater management was also organized in which students presented their research work on the said topics

Decision-makers, water experts, students, institutions, community members and youth jointly emphasis for sustainable water management for an effective ecosystem.

Water is not only a life sustaining resource but also accounted for social well-being and economic prosperity. It plays an important role in managing healthy ecosystem. Besides the fact that plenty of water is found on the surface of earth, only 2.5% is available as freshwater. The floods and droughts are considered as major water challenges for 21st century globally. The phenomenon like global warming and climate change further aggravates towards the severity of these challenges.