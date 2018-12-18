Riphah launches prayer awareness campaign for students

Staff Reporter

Riphah International University launched Namaz awareness Campaign for students at its Rawalpindi & Islamabad Campuses. The Campaign was organized by Department of Islamic Studies and Student Services Department. Students displayed models & Posters presenting the importance of Namaz & its Socail Benefits. The projects were designed by students of Engineering, Computing, Psychology & rehabilitation Sciences.

Speaking at the occasion Vice- Chancellor RIU Prof Dr Anis Ahmad appreciated the efforts of organizing department and said that, the objective of this event is to familiarize the students with the true spirit of Namaz (Salah) and its Spiritual, Psychological, Physical and Social Benefits. He said Riphah aims to promote Islamic ethical Values through academic & co curricular activities.

Dr.Anwar ul Haq Deputy Vice Chancellor, Executive Director IIMCT Mr. Asadullah Khan, Col (R) Muhammad Anwar Campus Director, Awais Bin Wasi Dean FSSH, Mr Kashif Sheikh HOD Islamic Studies, Mr Waqas Khan..

