RIPHAH joins THE’s digital varsities Asia as technology leader

Riphah International University participated in the prestigious event organized by the Times Higher Education (THE) under the title of “Digital Universities Asia 2023”. The event was organized in Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor- Academics Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat Khan, and Director IT Sarfraz Ahmad Haroon joined the event as Higher Education Technology Leaders on behalf of Riphah International University. It is important to mention that Riphah International University is ranked among the Top 4 Universities in Pakistan by THE and is considered a rising institution, especially in terms of adaptation of new technologies and upgraded teaching methodologies. During the event, more than 250 delegates, policymakers, higher education experts, and digital leaders from across the globe gathered for two days of intense learning and discussion about the future of higher education. Concepts such as Metaverse Campus, Sustainable development of lifelong education, Digital transformation in the context of AI & Chatgpt, and Cloud Campus development were discussed.