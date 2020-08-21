Riphah int’l university organizes educational workshop at Malakand campus

Staff Reporter

Riphah international university organized an Educational workshop at Malakand Campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed delivered that the purpose of Riphah international university is to provide a progressive environment and best education national services to the younger generation of our country.

He addressed that Riphah International University is working as a private university, but our principle is to promote excellent services which are also modern and contemporary. It has a mission to provide standard education with the inculcation of Islamic ethical values as well as to promote best skills among students. Riphah University is also promoting morality, ethics, Islamic values and national spirit in our younger generation. The university is committed to inculcate global Islamic ethical values of truthfulness, honesty, integrity, trusteeship & social responsibility.

He further added that as compare to other private universities, Riphah university as a leading institute is providing distinguished services to the students which are not only according to the expectations of parents but also affordable as compared to other private universities.