Riphah Int’l University holds conference

Over 1000 world experts participated

Islamabad

Over 1,000 World Leading Experts Participated in the Largest Ever Conference on Medical Education, Ottawa-ICME 2018 organized by Riphah International University Pakistan held at Abu Dhabi, in UAE. The conference was jointly organized by the Riphah International University and RAK College of Dental Sciences (RAKCODS), a news release issued here said.

Renowned institutions of UAE including UAE University, Gulf Medical University and RAK Medical & Health Sciences University were also partner of the conference. The event was orchestrated with the support of Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, Emirates Nursing Association, University of Sharjah and CLIQ (Centre of Excellence in Leadership and Quality) at RAKCODS, UAE.

The event was endorsed by Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates. This was the 18th Ottawa Conference and 5th International Conference on Medical education (ICME 2018). Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development was the chief guest at the inaugural session held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The event which concluded on Wednesday was the largest ever gathering in United Arab Emirates in the field of Medical Education. Over 1000 foreign delegates from more than 56 countries spanning from New Zealand in the East to Argentina in the West and Canada in the North to South Africa in the south conducted a record 225 educational sessions, lectures and presentations by over 500 speakers, ranging from courses, workshops, symposia, expert discussions and plenary sessions. Almost all GCC countries actively participated in the conference.

This is the first time that RAK College of Dental Sciences – UAE and Riphah International University Pakistan, the organizers of ICME, have joined hands with Association for Medical Education in Europe, the organizers of the Ottawa Conferences, bringing together two leading conferences in one setting, to cover state of the art and latest innovations in the assessment of competence in medicine and the healthcare professions.—APP