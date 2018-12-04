Riphah International University holds its 13thConvocation

13th Convocation of Riphah International University held on Tuesday (December 04th, 2018) at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

Chancellor Riphah International University Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan addressing the convocation,

Left to Right: Controller Examination Mr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Vice-Chancellor Riphah University Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Renowned Scholar & Scientist of Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Prof. Dr. GA Miana, Registrar Riphah University Brg (R ) Dr. Muhammad Azhar Shams,TI(M).

The Chancellor Riphah International University Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan Presided over the convocation. Speaking on the occasion he congratulated the students for stepping into practical life after a successful academic career.

He reminded the students that acquisition of knowledge doesn’t end with the obtaining of a degree. It is a continuous process and with their hard work they should be able to coup with the new challenges in their practical life.

He said, Riphah University after establishment started about 100 undergraduate, Graduate & Postgraduates programs of studies in almost all disciplines in a short span of 17 years. It is also a matter of pride for all of us that the university has been judged as the second best university among all private medical universities in the country by HEC.

It has been placed at 12th position among one hundred eighty five Private universities in general category. He congratulated the leadership, faculty and management of the University for achieving its target and hope they will continue efforts to maintain this position.

He Paid Tributes to the founder chancellor of Riphah International University late Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan TI (M), and said all the success has been achieved ,due to the his vision.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Riphah International University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed welcomed the chancellor, Deans, Teachers, Parents and Students at the convocation of the university.

In his address he highlighted the University achievements since its inception. The latest of these achievements is the recognition of Universities’ ISO Certification (ISO 9001:2015), University engineering program at International level under the Washington Accord.

He said Riphah University has also achieved landmark success obtaining APQN Quality Assurance Award for maintaining high standards of education and disciplines.

The University has also taking steps for the welfare of the less privileged people in various fields through financial assistance and healthcare facilities. During the 2017-18 it had 48 free medical camps at various place wher more than 17000 needy people were provided free treatment & Medicines. In Addition to this, the welfare department of the university constructed 20 wells of drinking water in Tharparker district of Sindh.

More than 1200 graduates and post graduates and PhD students of the university will be awarded degrees at the convocation.

They belong to various faculties including Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Computing, Social Sciences and Humanities, Basic Sciences, Media Science, Systems Engineering and Public Policy were awarded degrees at the convocation.

