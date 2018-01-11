RIPHA students won award

Staff Reporter

A Team of female students from Faculty of Computing of Riphah International University (WISH Campus) Islamabad has won Best Women and Ambassador Award in CREAT’17 event, held at Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS).

Riphah Students Ms. Kianat Khalid, Asma Malik, and Amna Shehzadi won “Best Women Entrepreneurship Award”, Nayyab Nazir won “50% Entrepreneurship” offered by Lt. Col.Fuad Hanif (Retd) Managing Director of “The Fortune Pakistan” magazine, while FC WISH faculty member Ms. Huma Pervez, have been awarded “Best Ambassador” by the organizing committee of the event.