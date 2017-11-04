Ripening agents banned

Punjab government has established many Authorities assigned with specific objectives to ensure overall welfare of the people. PFA is one such specific purpose Authority which is in all fairness working quite appreciably to ensure that the people should have hygienic food items. In its latest step in this regard, the PFA has imposed a complete ban on use of calcium carbide for ripening various fruits and vegetables before time which exposes the people to various serious health hazards and to arsenic and phosphorous poisoning as well.

While imposing ban on use of ripening agents in fruits and vegetables, the PFA has given a two-month ultimatum to all those involved in this unhealthy practice and warned that after 10 December 2017, a comprehensive and aggressive campaign will be launched against sellers/producers/distributors of fruits and vegetable using this chemical.

The Authority is conducting raids almost daily throughout the province on the manufacturers, distributors and sellers of daily use food items to ensure consumers get pure, hygienic and quality food items. As the PFA activities are duly being published in the newspapers, the people in their own interest should better keep themselves updated with PFA alarming reports to know as to what food items they are consuming are pure, healthy and fit for human consumption or not.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

