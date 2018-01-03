Riots across France during New Year celebrations

Paris

A new wave of mass rioting has engulfed French cities during New Year’s Eve celebrations as authorities report damage to cars and property in the capital Paris and other major cities.

The French Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the number of cars burnt in a suburb of Paris and other areas late on Monday was a bit higher than last year, when some 932 cars were set ablaze by rioters.

The ministry called the riots “normal disorders” that come during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, reports indicated that a total of 510 people had been arrested. Eight policemen and three members of security forces were also injured in the clashes that erupted with rioters, reports said.

The riots came hours after an attack on police forces in the suburb of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the unrest and said those responsible would be brought to justice.

“Those guilty of the cowardly and criminal lynching of police doing their duty on the night of December 31st will be found and punished,” said Macron about the attacks that came early.—Agencies