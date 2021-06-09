Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse to take place on June 10

The first solar eclipse of year 2021 will take place on Thursday (June 10). This ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will not be sighted in Pakistan, experts said.

The eclipse will be seen in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Astronomer and Director Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University Professor Dr Javed Iqbal said that the first solar eclipse of 2021 could not be sighted in Pakistan.

The eclipse can be occurred at 1:12pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while it would be at its peak at 3:42pm and expected to end at 4:34pm, the professor said.—INP