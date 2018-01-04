RIHIS, Jordan HCAC sign MoU of cooperation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety (RIHIS), a constituent Institute of Riphah International University and Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC), Jordan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation between two organizations to strengthen and implement patient safety and quality improvement programs in Pakistan.

The MoU was announced earlier at 2nd International Conference on Patient Safety (ICPS) which was organized by RIHIS at Agha Khan University, Karachi in October, 2017 and now it has been formally signed by Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed, Project Director RIHIS and Dr. Salma Jaouni, CEO of HCAC at 4th Quality Health Care Conference & Exhibition in Amman-Jordan.

Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety (RIHIS) was established in January 2017 by Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT) / Riphah International University. The Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety (RIHIS) aspires to take leadership in the national movement to improve quality and safety in healthcare.

Creation of the Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety (RIHIS) will pioneer a culture of accountability and patient safety that aim to eliminate preventable harms, improve patient experiences and health outcomes, and reduce waste in health care delivery at the lowest cost possible.

The Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety is conducting courses and Workshops and will launch Diploma and Masters in Healthcare Quality and Safety to train leaders in quality improvement and patient safety and to promote research that defines best practices for healthcare quality improvement and patient safety.

The Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) is a private, nonprofit company registered with the Jordanian Ministry of Industry and Trade since 2007.