Rihanna officially a billionaire, wealthiest female musician

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now a billionaire and the world’s richest female musician.

The pop singer is worth $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics business accounting for $1.4 billion of that.

The remainder of her wealth comes from her lingerie business, Savage x Fenty, which is worth an estimated $270 million, as well as her music and acting revenues.

She is the wealthiest female artist in the world, second only to Oprah Winfrey.

Fenty Beauty was created in 2017 by Rihanna, whose actual name is Robyn Fenty, in collaboration with luxury goods firm LVMH.

She claimed the line’s goal was to cater to “every type of woman” at the time, and it released 40 distinct foundation colours, which was virtually unique at the time. As a result of the so-called “Fenty Effect,” competitor companies expanded their make-up colour offerings.

According to LVMH, the line generated more than $550 million in yearly sales in its first year.

However, not all of Rihanna’s business endeavours have been successful.

The 33-year-old agreed with LVMH earlier this year to close her Fenty fashion line after less than two years in production.

Despite selling more than 250 million albums, the Barbadian artist has not released a new album since 2016’s Anti.

Her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, was recently seen filming a music video with her.

