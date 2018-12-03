Rights for Transgender

Transgender people come from all walks of life. The word ‘transgender’ is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity is different from the sex assigned to us at birth. One of the most sensitive serial issues of Pakistan is discrimination and violence against the transgender community. They are considered as the degenerates, being treated as if they are not even human. Transgenders represent a group of people who enjoy the least amount of respect and rights in Pakistan.

As a Pakistani, I support the ‘TRANS’ community and I stand for their rights. They should get their own identity a place in the society they do not need to hide themselves, they must have the right to be educated, they should have the right for doing any work they are pleased to do.

I stand with these people who are as special as we are. Let’s not call them by any name other than the human beings

YE TAALI BADLEGI…

SYEDA FARWA SHAH

Via email

