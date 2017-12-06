Rights of citizens in an Islamic State

The first thing that we find in Islam is that it grants some rights for the citizens in the Islamic State i.e. every man whether he is a believer or non-believer, he has some basic rights simply because he is a human being. One of the first rights of the citizen in an Islamic State is the right of life and property. In the address which the Prophet delivered on the occasion of the Last Hajj, he said: “Your life and property are forbidden to one another till you meet your Lord on the Day of Resurrection.” The Prophet has also said about the dhimmis (non-Muslim citizens of the Muslim State): “One who kills a man under covenant (i.e. a dhimmi) will not even smell the fragrance of Paradise”.

This is a brief sketch of those rights which fourteen hundred years ago Islam gave to man, to those who were at war with each other and to the citizens of its State, which every believer regards as sacred. On one hand, it refreshes and strengthens our faith in Islam when we realize that even in this modern age which makes such loud claims of progress and enlightenment, the world has not been able to produce juster and more equitable laws than those given 1400 years ago. May God have mercy on us all and give us true guidance.

HAMRAH BATOOL KHAN

Via email

