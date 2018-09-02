Rights body asked to take up unmarked graves’ issue with IOK HC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) has urged the local Human Rights Commission to take its own investigations and recommendations regarding the unmarked and mass graves to the logical conclusion by taking up the matter with the High Court of the territory for implementation.

The Association in a statement issued in Srinagar said the families of the disappeared persons have neither been able to get emotional nor legal closure. Human Rights (UNOHCHR). “Therefore, due to the nature of the continuing crime, it is incumbent on Commission to play a role in accordance with its mandate and responsibility towards the victims of (Indian) state violence,” an APDP spokesman said.

The APDP also appealed to United Nations Office of High Commissioner on Human Rights (UNOHCHR) that during its forthcoming sessions, consider establishing a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into all the allegations of human rights violations including enforced disappearance in occupied Kashmir.—KMS

