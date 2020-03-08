Rights bodies urged to facilitate release of detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and demanded their immediate release. The spokesman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that prolonging the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists by the authorities had become a routine.

He deplored that the India forces’ personnel were arresting political activists of different parties on daily basis and sent them to different jails of India on false charges. There are dozens of detainees who have completed their sentences, but they are still not being released for unknown reasons, he added.

The spokesman appealed to the world human rights organizations to put pressure on India to immediately release all illegally detained Kashmiri political leaders including the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi and President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom.—KMS