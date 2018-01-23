Rights bodies asked to probe all IOK massacres

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other world human rights organizations to conduct a thorough probe into all unfortunate incidents of mass killings.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian occupational forces had left their brutal footprints in Gawkadal, Handwara and Kupwara and other areas of the territory in the form of gruesome massacres.

Complete Shutdown will be observed in Handwara and Kupwara on Thursday and Saturday against January 1990 and 1994 massacres, perpetrated by Indian army and paramilitary forces. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Dozens of Kashmiris were gunned down by Indian troops during protest demonstrations on January 25, 1990 in Handwara and January 27, 1994 in Kupwara. The carnage took place soon after Jagmohan Malhotra assumed charge as governor of the occupied territory.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari and Muslim Conference President Muhammad Sultan Magray in their separate statements denounced the ongoing cordon and search operations in different parts of the territory ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations on Friday. Jammu and Peoples League in a statement denounced the repeated arrest of party Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and other pro-freedom leaders.

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi in a media interview in Srinagar said that the Indian rulers had never been serious about addressing the lingering Kashmir dispute. She said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not be allowed go waste.

The family members of an enforced disappeared person, Sirajud Din Farooqui talking to media persons in Srinagar urged the global human rights watchdogs to impress upon India to unveil whereabouts of Farooqui. The occupation authorities have also arrested the son and the nephew of the disappeared person. Farooqui was picked up by Indian Border Security Force on this day in 1992 during a search operation in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

Two delegations, one led by Hurriyat leader Mir Shahid Saleem and the other by Muhammad Sharif Sartaj visited the family members of eight-year-old rape and murder victim, Aasifa, at Heranagar in Kathua district. The leaders condemned the incident and criticized police over its failure in arresting the culprits. The Indian troops barged into a religious seminary in Sopore town of Baramulla district, harassed students and staff and ransacked property.—KMS