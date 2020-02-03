Rights activist sends contempt notice to CM

Staff Reporter

Threatening legal action, rights activist Jibran Nasir sent a contempt of court notice to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through his counsel, Faisal Siddiqi, on Saturday, pertaining to a letter sent by Shah to Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week. Nasir had recently filed a plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the transfer of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam as well. The notice, a copy of which is available to the scribe, states that legally, no provincial police chief can be removed or appointed without consensus between the Centre and the Sindh government. Furthermore, the decision has to be taken by the provincial and federal cabinets, not the CM and premier, it adds. This is in accordance with the 1993 Agreement between the Centre and Provinces as well as Article 12(2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861, and Revival of Police Order, 2002) (Amendment) Act, 2019. According to the notice, the SHC was assured on Tuesday by the Sindh advocate general that no action would be taken in violation of Article 12(2), implying that the process had yet to be completed. However, Shah, in his letter to PM Khan the next day, stated that the process had been completed “when we reached an agreement during our last meeting” on Monday. Siddiqi maintained that this contradicted the advocate general’s undertaking in court. He further wrote that Shah’s statement about coming to an agreement with PM Khan was “contemptuous” and “a misrepresentation of the 1993 Agreement.”