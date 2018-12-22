Right use of time

First impression is the last impression and the first impression depends on whether you are on time or not? Being late anywhere means putting in the minds of observers that you are unpunctual. One of the most important rules of proper use of time is to shun unpunctuality. If you are unpunctual, it means your business is not going to be long lasting because may the person waiting for you is punctual and a punctual businessman is not going to wait for the late comers and if he doesn’t wait then you are going to miss a precious opportunity. That’s why it’s said, “Doing first thing first makes you prefect.” Many people pend the works for tomorrow though they are having time today but no one knows.

May the circumstances change tomorrow and it may be out of power to do what you intended. Many people waste their valuable time in reading sensational novels which are so exciting that cannot be easily laid aside. It is absolutely necessary that we should have intervals of leisure from work and it is quite possible to go to the other extreme works than wasting time with unseasonable activities. It is absolute that human beings require rest after working all day but those who teach us to make the best use of our time are right that insisting upon spending too much time in our favourite pastimes is dangerous. Time is precious so know the value of time and it should be the vision of every Pakistani to do his/her duty on exact time.

NOREEN YOUSUF

Turbat Balochistan

