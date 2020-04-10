Right to demonstrate cannot be pressed

MALIK M ASLAM AWAN

BASIC human rights are the essential part of Constitu tion’ if and when these are suspended’ abrogated or kept in abeyance that period is called black days and the authoritative person practisingthis nasty formulais named as tyrant and his authority as tyrannical rule. All citizens of the country equally enjoy the basic human rights-without any discrimination of caste, creed or religion. One wonders that democratic government is leading the country but basic human rights are violated and hatefully flouted by the big wigs of the system. The people have been left to be the victim of lawlessness. Health emergency has been imposed to fight the COVID-19. But the Corona victims are not treated properly, even doctors are so helplessthatthey clamour about the provision of essential kits to them to keep them safe from the deadly Corona Virus. The patients of other serious diseases like cardiac, renal, hepatitis, appendicitis are refused the treatment, even Chief Justice of Pakistan has expressed dis-satisfaction over health facilities in the country. It was very depressing to observe the doctors and paramedics being treated with inhuman attitude. Obviously they were demanding their just right to be equipped with essentials required for the treatment of pandemic patients. The doctors and paramedics have dual responsibility to save humanity as well as themselves, for the days to come. COVID-19 is a deadly virus, which cannot be thwarted without properly equipping the doctors and paramedics otherwisethe risks oftheir being victims of deadly virus would be beyondimagination and calculation. How can we afford to let the saviours to be vulnerable to become easy victims. Thinking in terms of such scenario one shivers with fear to be named as savage .Are we going back to the age of savagery, devoid of sense of pity and shame.Why we have become so cruel as to think only for ourselves and treat the vital elements of society as surplus creatures. The pandemics, naturalcalamities, scarcity of water as well as natural resources, eatables, edibles, earthquakes are the clarion calls and signals of naturetomake amendsthe ruthlesslacunasin human behaviour. Are we so insensible to ignore the vibrantmessage oftheCreator ofthe universe,theOmnipotent,theOmniscient, the Omnipresent. To treat the patients of Corona without essential safeguarding kits connotes self suicide attempt and is just like to invite high risks of being vulnerable to deadly virus. No sane person can even think of such attempt on the life of the saviours. To force the doctors to treat Corona patients without being properly equipped with safeguarding kits gives a clear message that those who do so are not sincere with the nation, country as well as with mankind. In Islam suicideis strongly forbidden andto coerce any personinthis thought is a great sin and liable to be punished severely. The Mankind saw this remorseless episode in Quetta. It may be repeated in other parts of the country also because same situation is prevailing all over the country. Howisit possiblethat a soldieris deployedin battlefield without arsenal, he will surelylose both battle andlife. It is highly condemnable that since long it is in the air that smaller provinces are not given due financial sharing of annual resources allocated for the uplift of the province, while the facts reveal the politicians with criminal collaboration of bureaucrats plunder national resources and only a smaller chunk is spent on national projects, to let the voiceless people at the constant mercy of power players. Power players along with other state actors even don’t bear a dissenting voice to reveal the real figures of allocated money and the demand of fair use of public kitty.We in the ‘near past’had witnessed the uproar and frequent repetition of screen episodes of the heaps of wealth recovered by the NAB from the illegal custody of the so-called patriotic politicians of Sindh and Balochistan. The mindset of the politicians has been developed on the most chanted slogan of Goebbels” speak a lie so frequently as to develop and seem a clear truth. The underlying truth behind the whole episode is the fact that feudal mindset is reluctant to assimilate the universal reality that all segments of society have their rights ‘which the Constitution of Pakistan and universal code of ethics grant them to enjoy’even in war or health emergencies. Feudal lords have strong grip in remote areas of Balochistan, Sindh, even in Punjab and the KP. We have gained independence from the Hindutva and British Viceroy but those trained by the Viceroy and his tyrannical mindset still persist in our independent society and country to pull us back to same fate of pre-independence era; the fate our brethren are facing in India. —The writer is a freelance columnist and independent analyst based in Lahore.