‘Right person for right job’ policy of govt: Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that “Right Person for Right Job” is policy of the government and there will be no compromise on rule of law, justice and supremacy of constitution in order to make Pakistan true democracy in letter and spirit.

Talking to Mian Hamid Miraj, MNA Semi Bukhari, Sarwat Shujaat and Major Ghulam Sarwar who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that many nations including Mughal Empire, Ottoman Empire, Roman Empire and Byzantine Empire were torn into pieces and vanished from history of world due to following the course of crony nepotism.

He said that idea of democracy is embedded in spirit of constitutionalism and institutionalism. Democracy is not merely system, but it is set of values, customs and norms which constitutes democratic culture. Accountability is linchpin in ensuring good governance in country and corruption is bottleneck in achieving progressive and welfare democracy, he added.

The Governor Punjab said that the Kashmir issue is profound obstacle in establishment of perpetual peace in South Asia.

Without solving Kashmir Issue between two nuclear powers, Indian and Pakistan, United Nations cannot achieve objective of durable world peace enshrined in charter of United Nations.

Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in war on terror and we have sacrificed our blood for regional and international peace, he added.

He said that we have added new dimension to our foreign policy which is economic centric relations with other countries.

Our economy in Past had been plagued by “Dutch Economic Disease” which was full reliance on foreign debt and complete substitution of exports with imports, but we have changed policy, he maintained.

Chaudhry Sarwar said, “Water crisis is becoming serious challenge for our existence. We are focused and determined to solve this mounting catastrophe by taking all possible steps.

We are taking both types of shirt-term and long-term steps. In short run, we are improving infrastructure and managing consumption, while in long term.”

