Right of self-determination mother of all rights: Masood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stated that India must realise that the Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their inalienable right to self determination and freedom through military might. ‘Right to self-determination is mother of all the rights and is one of the basic principles of human rights and dignity.

No power on earth can snatch the will of Kashmiri people for their legitimate and undeniable right for self determination,’ President Khan said while addressing a conference organized by Jamaat Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir at its headquarters located at Khana near Islamabad to mark the Kashmiri Right to Self Determination Day on Saturday.

The conference was also addressed by Amir Jamaat Islami Azad Kashmir, Dr. Khalid Mahmood, former Amir Jamaat Islami Azad Kashmir, Sardar Ejaz Afzal Khan, Amir Jamaat Islami, Gilgit Baltistan, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, President Islamic Circle of South Africa, Dr. Haroon-ur-Rashid, Raja Fazal Tabbasum and others.

The right to self- determination day is observed every year to highlight different aspects of the Kashmir dispute besides reminding the international community of its commitments vis-à-vis the resolution of long standing dispute that happens to be the root cause of tension in the region. On 5th January 1949, the United Nations Security Council adopted a historic resolution that acknowledged Kashmiri people’s’ right to self-determination.

Referring to the brutality of the Indian military forces in occupied Kashmir, the AJK President urged the international community to intervene and help ease the sufferings of Kashmiri people who are peacefully demanding their UN-mandated rights. ‘The appalling and inhumane situation in Kashmir, caused by the Indian Occupation army, has deteriorated to unheard levels of depravity.’ said Khan, who has dynamically pleaded Kashmir cause at different world forum including United Nations, OIC and different world capitals for years during his diplomatic career before becoming President of AJK.

He was of the view that the world community should exert pressure on India to address the seven-decade old Kashmir conflict. He said people of Indian-held Kashmir were experiencing the most testing time in their history as Indian occupation forces were engaged in committing atrocities against them. Despite the appalling tyrannies, suppression and human rights abuses against them their spirit for liberation has not died down, he added.

Terming United Nations as a guarantor and one of parties to the Kashmir conflict, President Masood Khan said UN resolutions have not been implemented because of the Indian intransigence. It is the responsibility of the United Nations to explore other options available under its Charter. President Masood highly appreciated the consistent unswerving struggle of Jamaat Islami and other political parties in both parts of Kashmir and urged the politically active youth to equip themselves with the tools of mass media especially in the social media to project Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self determination in an effective manner.

