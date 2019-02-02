Right message for India

PAKISTAN sent a robust message to India on Thursday saying that Pakistan should not be dragged into India’s internal politics just for the sake of the upcoming Indian elections and its electioneering should be kept within its borders. India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to register protest over the telephone call by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the reaction came from Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson during weekly news briefing.

India is using same old tactics to run away from its commitment given to the UN and the international community for peaceful resolution of the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Way back in 20164, using the pretext that Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit held meetings with the Hurriyat leaders of Kashmir, Modi government called off peace talks, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on August 25, 2014 between Foreign Secretaries of the two countries. Following year, similar hue and cry was raised when Pakistan High Commissioner invited Hurriyat leaders to meet the then National Security Advisor Sartaj Aziz in Delhi. Kashmiris are the main party to the conflict and there can’t be any solution or lasting peace in the region without taking them on board during talks on the future of Kashmir. Pakistan has been holding regular consultations with Kashmiri leadership but India is resisting any attempt to make them a party to the dialogue. Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and it cannot be resolved without respecting views and aspirations of Kashmiri people who are waging a relentless struggle for the last seven decades for their right to self-determination.

