Right of fair trial enshrined in Constitution: Speakers

Govt, security agencies urged to make public names of missing persons

Zubair Qureshi

Parliamentarians, Human Rights activists and members of civil society have urged the government and the security agencies to make public names of all those picked by security personnel under the pretext of their involvement in sabotage activities, blasphemy or terrorism at national or international level. Addressing a seminar on “Prevalence of Enforced Disappearances” they said in civilized and democratic societies there is no concept of such cases of disappearances and everyone has the legal and constitutional right to justice. Similarly, if the State finds someone in an act of sabotage it must give him/her right to fair trial.

While addressing the consultation Chairman NCHR Justice Retired Ali Nawaz Chowhan showed serious concerns over the inaptitude of the Government to take the issue of enforced disappearance and said that people were fearful over rise in cases of disappearances and that it is the foremost duty of the state to protect its citizen and to trace all missing persons. He further voiced his concerns over failure of the government in bringing the perpetrators to accountability which resultantly promotes the culture of impunity. He also presented a list of some missing persons and highlighted their ordeals. He said that NCHR will continue monitoring and taking cognizance of disappearances and will present to government of Pakistan with appropriate measures to curb this issue.

Member National Commission for Human Rights Ch. Shafique was of the view that the Government had to take the matter of enforced disappearances up seriously and all the institutions should work together. “We should sign and ratify the Convention o that we are enabled to take all the administrative and legislative measures to deal with the issue seriously. It is extreme human rights violations and all the rights are interlinked and that are why all the rights become at risk.”

Senator Farhatullah Babar added that Parliament, Supreme Court, Commission on Enforced Disappearances and all other bodies have failed to address the issue. There is a need to reconstitute the Commission instead of expanding its mandate. Parliament has also suggested the Government to regulate the security agencies by parliamentary accountability which is not being supported by the government so far. He urged the NCHR to take to this issue and play a proactive role on the issue of missing person.

MarviSirmad added that a 3-member commission in 2010 was formed but the recommendations of the commission are never taken into account for the implementation. There is need to criminalise the missing person and these days everyone is a potential missing person. Commission started with 103 cases, commission has power to summon except pm and president. No criminal investigation has been done in the cases of missing persons. She further urged that Why is Pakistan not signing and ratifying theconvention on Enforced Disappearances.

Reema Omer legal advisor to International Commission of Jurists highlighted various aspects of National and International laws. She said that despite of absence of clear cut legal framework the Govt has to fulfill its duties in the light of the judgemnts given by Supreme Court in such cases, its international commitments and constitutional guarantees.