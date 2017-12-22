Right choice for PM

WHILE opposition parties, especially the PTI, have already started holding public meetings in preparation for next general election, the ruling PML (N) has also decided to give tough time to opponents in the polls to be held next year. Addressing a meeting of party’s bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced that his younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be candidate for the slot of prime minister in next polls.

Given the extra ordinary performance shown by Shahbaz Sharif as the provincial chief minister over the last nine years, which has also earned him fame both at home and abroad, he deserves to be elevated to the higher seat to serve the country. At a time when the PML (N) is faced with testing times with strong voices of dissent also emanating from its ranks, we have no doubt in saying that Shahbaz Sharif has the capacity to keep the PML (N) well united and give a tough time to opponents in next elections. Just a cursory look at the work executed by him in Punjab in different sectors particularly in the realm of transport, solid waste management, clean drinking water, education and health sectors has proved his capability as a leader of national level who is not only well aware of the community needs but also knows the art of dealing with very delicate foreign policy matters. In recent years, we have seen his very close collaboration with China and Turkey that helped attract investment from these countries as well as being part of Pakistan’s mediation efforts in Saudi-Iran relations. Though the decision of electing the next PM rests in the hands of the masses, yet we understand that Shahbaz Sharif stands a better chance given his popularity not only in Punjab but other provinces as well.

