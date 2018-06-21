Right approach of HEC Chairman

NEW Chairman of Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri has declared his intention to take three vital measures to help improve global ranking of Pakistani universities. He enumerated these measures as making universities autonomous, improving their faculty and affording best and quality education to students. The Chairman also vowed that instead of strengthening the Commission he would devote his attention to strengthening universities and hoped this task would be undertaken within the available resources.

The vision of Dr Banuri confirms once again that he is the right man for the right job as implementation of his plan in letter and in spirit could help bring about a revolution in higher education. It is known to all that despite financial constraints, the Government of Pakistan allocates substantial funds every year for higher education but the desired results are not forthcoming. No doubt, thousands of students graduate from different universities and institutions every year but the quality of education is wanting. There is little or no focus on research and development and most of the research articles are just result of plagiarism. Things can definitely improve if the HEC and Pakistan Engineering Council and other relevant bodies like PMDC do their job honestly and vigorously. Dr Banuri has vast experience and is a man of innovative ideas and it is hoped he would be able to deliver as per expectations of the people. It has also rightly been said that his selection has been non-controversial, non-political and purely merit based and keeping in view his broad experience in government, academia, civil society and the international system he would turn things around in higher education as higher education is key to progress and development.

