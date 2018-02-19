Rift in PML-N surfaces over Health Cards distribution

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Internal rift present between the PML-N MNA group and both the MPAs of PML-N surfaced publically due to conspicuous absence of both the MPAs Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan and Asadullah Arain in the National Health Cards distribution ceremony held here on Saturday.

According to insiders, a select gathering consisting of PML-N workers, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of union councils and municipalities belonging to Ch. Afzal Hussain Tarar President PML-N Hafizabad and Chairman District Council Hafizabad were invited to attend the ceremony in which Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi distributed the National Health Cards among the poor and hapless families but both the MPAs were neither invited nor attended the ceremony which surprised the common worker of the party.

The differences between the Tarar group and Malik Fiaz and Asadullah Arain group started about a year ago when the Tarar group captured district council and Municipal Committees chairmanship slots by ignoring both the MPAs. When contacted, Malik Faiz Ahmad Awan MPA said that they had joined the PML-N by leaving PPP due to the dynamic leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif but the local leadership had never accepted them from their heart. Although there were minor differences between them but no effort was made by the local leadership for reconciliation. However, he said that he would never think to leave the PML-N. Ch. Asadullah Arain, when contacted, said that as Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan did not attend the ceremony hence I also followed him as he belongs to his group.