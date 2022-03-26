Rift between opposition as PPP opposes PDM rally

Islamabad: Uncertainty in politics is high in the Capital, as the PPP is pressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to cancel its march on Islamabad in response to the power show announced by the ruling PTI ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, the Pakistan People’s Party has expressed its reservations regarding the opposition march to the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President.

Reportedly, the PPP has called its workers not to attend the opposition rally, and if the opposition alliance insisted on holding the rally, then the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also not attend the rally against the government.

The PTI is all set to hold its power show against corruption and horse-trading at the Parade Ground on March 27.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the people of the nation in a special video message to attend his public gathering on March 27.

In response to the PTI power show, the PDM alliance decided that it would hold its power show at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad on March 28.

However, as reports emerge, the PPP is suggesting the PDM seriously reconsider its decision to hold the power show.

PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar, in a tweet, has publicly “pleaded with the PDM leadership to reconsider its plan to hold the public meeting.”

Opposition should seriously rethink plans to hold jalsa in Islamabad on 27th.@ImranKhanPTI is on the run anyway.

Deny him the wish to create mayhem, run away from no trust, derail democracy & then claim political martyrdom.

He deserves political death, not martyrdom — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) March 25, 2022

The decision to hold the long march towards the capital on Pakistan Day was announced by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman while talking to media persons after attending a meeting of the joint opposition at the residence of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

Since the PPP is not a part of the PDM, the Maulana had expressed the hope that the PPP would also announce its decision to participate in the long march, saying he and Mr Sharif had extended a formal invitation to the PPP.