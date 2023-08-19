Following the change of power in centre and province, the new government has transferred Inspector-General of the Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to the Establishment Division.

According to a notification issued earlier today, Mr Memon was asked to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect until further orders.

The provincial government notified that Riffat Mukhtar, a senior officer of Police Serve of Pakistan, has now been assigned to hold the charge of IG Police.

Previously, Riffat Raja served in covered position including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, and Additional IG Establishment.

Amid major reshuffle, federal government on Friday replaced the chief secretary of Sindh. A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently working as Secretary Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary in Sindh, Pakistan.