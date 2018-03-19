Ride-hailing services facing security conundrum

The ride-hailing services’ drivers are perturbed over what they say the ‘targeted killing’ of their colleagues in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while Capital Police reject the notion that there are specific motives to this effect.

The murders of Careem’s captains in suspicious circumstances within a short span of time, have forced them to demand security for which they had recently held a demonstration in front of the National Press Club.

Talking to APP, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Islamabad Zubair Sheikh said police were investigating from all angles and as yet they could not find any clue that the killing of Careem’s captain was targeted one. It appeared to be a vehicle snatching incident.

The department, he said, had delivered the lectures to the captains of Uber company last month as well as held meetings with Careem’s drivers and sensitized them over security issues and safety measures.They were advised not to pick the rides from and to the far-flung areas especially late night.

He said the captains were also requested to quickly inform the police if they noticed any suspicious activity in the area of their movement to avert any untoward incident.—APP

