‘Ride for safety’ with uberMOTO

Staff Reporter

Uber Pakistan, the leading global smart phone app seamlessly connecting riders to drivers, recently launched uberMOTO in Lahore. To emphasise their commitment to biker and rider safety, they held a ‘Ride For Safety’ Moto-Rally in Lahore with the biker community and Uber motorbike-riders.

Uber Pakistan, understanding and emphasising the need for safety, has made it their utmost priority to ensure that riders and drivers using their applications are safe. The use of motorcycle is at its peak in Pakistan with an average of 7,500 new motorcycles hitting the road daily. Through the ‘Ride for Safety’ Uberemphasised the use of helmets when using uberMOTO.