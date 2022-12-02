Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been taken to a hospital after suffering a health scare while commentating during Australia’s ongoing test match against West Indies.

Ponting was performing his media duties on day three of Australia’s first test against the visiting West Indies side when he started feeling unwell, according to the reports.

The 47-year-old was then taken to a hospital directly from Optus Stadium.

Ponting is said to have walked from the commentary box on the stroke of lunch on his own without any assistance but was accompanied by former Australian coach Justin Langer. He did not return for the rest of the day but is understood to have assured his colleagues that is feeling fine.

No further information was made available but according to speculative reports, the former batter suffered from a heart-related issue.

Cricket Australia is already in mourning having lost two cricketing legends Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds this year. Warne himself died of a suspected heart attack as well which raised more alarms when Ricky Ponting was taken to a hospital.

The Tasmania native is one of the finest cricketers Australia ever produced.

He played 168 Tests and 375 ODIs during his illustrious career notching 71 hundreds collectively, a record under a little threat from Steve Smith.