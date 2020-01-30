Rickshaw owners, drivers protest against renewal of fines

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Rickshaw owners and drivers in Peshawar came out on the streets on Thursday protesting against the renewal of penalties on three-wheelers by the government.

The labour union of rickshaws, mechanics and spare part dealers also joined the protest. They demanded that the government remove the ban on the issuance of permits to rickshaws. They also demanded fines and penalties on rickshaw drivers be removed. “Paying fines every day has made life hell for us,” a rickshaw driver said.