Rickshaw driver drugged, abducted ‘missing girls’ Probe unveils startling facts about four girls

Staff Reporter

The police have learned new facts as investigation into the four girls abduction case divulges that the rickshaw driver drugged the girls and made them unconscious before taking to Sahiwal.

The four girls, whom the police recovered from Sahiwal after they had gone missing from Hanjerwal area of the City, said they left home to reach woman’s house in Johar Town.

The four girls – two of them sisters – Kinza Irfan and Anam Irfan along with Ayesha and Sumra, said in a statement to the police that they had Rs600 when they left home and they got into a rickshaw to get to Johar Town but the driver Qasim instead took them to Green Town to his residence.

The girls said Qasim drugged them near Pindi Stop and took a detour from the destination route. He took us to Sahiwal from his residence later in a car, they told police.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) also updated the development on his Twitter account, tweeting that the sister party will soon be handed over to their family.

On the other hand, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ayesha Butt said that four sisters from Pakpattan who mysteriously went missing from their home were found safe and sound in Lahore.

In a statement, SSP Ayesha Butt said that the girls left the house after having a fight with their parents. She added that a police team located the girls within a few hours via modern technology.