Richmond fire ‘threat’ to thousands

A massive fire erupted at a recycling plant in Indi-ana’s Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, causing black smoke to rise into the air, and resulting in the evacuation of more than 2,000 residents.

Richmond, the city where the fire occurred, is located approximately 70 miles to the east of Indi-anapolis and close to the western border of Ohio.

During the fire at the recycling plant, plastics were one of the materials being consumed, and as a result, a dense, dark plume of smoke was seen ema-nating from the location.

Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones con-firmed during a news briefing that the smoke was undeniably hazardous, according to CNN.

“There is a host of different chemicals that plas-tics give off when they’re on fire, and it’s concerning and we want to make for sure we give people heads-up on an evacuation,” CNN quoted Jones.

The evacuation order was extended to individuals within a 0.5-mile radius of the fire. Indiana State Police confirmed that the fire happened at the former Hoffco factory, which ceased operations in 2009.

The Wayne County EMA specified that people within half a mile of the blaze must evacuate, whereas those outside of the evacuation area were advised to keep their windows shut and pets indoors.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow described it as a “serious, large-scale fire”, reported Fox News.

“Many units are on scene,” Snow was quoted as saying by the outlet. “Please avoid this area if possi-ble, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders’ room to get this under control.”

“The smoke is definitely toxic,” said the Indiana State Fire Marshall told Fox 59.—AFP