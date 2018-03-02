Rich tributes to Zakura, Tengpora massacre victims

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid rich tributes to the victims of Zakura and Tengpora massacres on their anniversary, today.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “Kashmiri people pay tributes to the dozens of Zakura and Tengpora martyrs with moist eyes. The mission of martyrs will be taken to its logical conclusion”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement while paying tributes to the martyrs demanded initiation of impartial proceedings under the UN War Crimes Tribunal against the troops involved in Zakura and Tengpora massacres.

Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War at a meeting in Srinagar remembered the martyrs of Zakura and Tangpora on their 27th martyrdom anniversary.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President, Muhammad Sultan Magray in a statement while paying tributes to the martyrs said no power on earth could suppress the ongoing freedom moment in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is to mention here that more than 30 people were killed and dozens others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Zukoora and Tengpora areas of Srinagar on March 1, 1990.—KMS