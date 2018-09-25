Rich tributes to Banidpora, Tral martyrs

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Bandipora and Tral areas.

The JKML Spokesman, Sajjad Ayobi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The sacrifices offered by the youth are the priceless asset for the ongoing movement. All these youth conveyed a message that the Kashmiri people would never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses perpetrated by India on them.”

He said the Indian forces use chemical weapons during operations, which burn the bodies of the youth beyond recognition.

“The use of chemical weapons and destruction of the houses is a crime against humanity and the Indian forces have crossed all the limits,” he added.—KMS

