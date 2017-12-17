Rich tributes to the Quaid

It is quite appreciable that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tributes to the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saying that great personalities like him are born in centuries.

The CM said that the Quaid had translated the dream of great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal into reality through his political struggle and statesmanship.

According to the reports, CM paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation while presiding over a meeting at which arrangements were reviewed and programmes and ceremonies were planned in connection with the upcoming birthday anniversary of the Quaid falling on December 25.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that all arrangements, ceremonies and other programmes should be well in accordance with the stature of the founder of the nation as today we are breathing in a free and independent state only as a result of great struggle of the Quaid-i-Azam who wanted equal opportunities for all the people and Pakistan was envisioned by him as a state based on the principles of prosperity, peace, tolerance, enlightenment and equality.

Grateful nations not always only continue paying tributes to their great benefactors like the Quaid-i-Azam but also remember their teachings as well as the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline and practice these in their life irrespective of the positions they are holding in the public and private sectors sincerely and dedicatedly.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT

Lahore

