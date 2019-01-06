Rich tributes paid to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Islamabad

Rich tributes were paid to former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 91st birth anniversary on Saturday. The PPP has planned various programmes to mark the birth anniversary of the founding leader with special prayers to be held at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will cut cakes at separate events in Lahore and Islamabad, respectively.

Paying a rich tribute to his grandfather, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP leadership and workers will take the mission, vision and philosophy of the party founder and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto forward. His aim was to strictly adhere to Bhutto’s vision as well as enlighten people about his mission, political vision, bravery and ideology, he said. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had unparalleled vision that give the country first consensus Constitution.—INP

