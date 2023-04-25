Rich tributes paid to Zahid Malik

While commending the role of Pakistan Observer, the Chinese Consul General Mr Yang Yundong called it an important media house of Pakistan promoting and strengthening the bond of friendship with China.

The Pakistan Observer, he said carries out stories, articles and reports about China and Pakistan cooperation and has played an important role in bringing the people of Pakistan and China closer together.

The Chief Executive of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik briefed the Chinese Consul General about the newspaper and the vision of the founder Editor-in-Chief late Zahid Malik who always kept China in his highest esteem. For my late father and founder of Pakistan Observer, Zahid Malik, China has been Pakistan’s true and sincere friend. Through the newspaper’s editorials, in his articles and interviews too, Zahid Malik always suggested to the respective governments of Pakistan to look towards China to overcome the energy and economic crises of the country. Thankfully they listened to his advice and as a result both the countries are engaged in various projects like CPEC, Gwadar Port, dam construction and industrial cooperation, said Faisal Zahid Malik. Even today, we are following Zahid Malik’s vision by upholding the Pakistan-China friendship at all forums, he said.