Rich tributes paid to Sajjad Kino on his martyrdom anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have paid rich tributes to freedom activist, Sajjad Ahmed Kino, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian forces had martyred Sajjad Ahmad Kenu of Islamabad town on this day in 1996. A function was held in Srinagar in the memory of Shaheed Sajjad Ahmed Kino which was attended by APHC leaders including Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja and Prince Saleem. Paying homage to him, the leaders said that he sacrificed his life for Kashmir’s free-dom from Indian illegal occupation. They said that Sajjad Kino was martyred by the Indian forces after being subjected to mental and physical torture in prisons for many years.

They said the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Meanwhile, a prayer meeting was held in Is-lamabad for Shaheed Sajjad Ahmed Kino in which the APHC-AJK chapter leaders including Abdul Majeed Mir, Syed Mohammad Hussain Bukhari, Farooq Ahmed, Mohammad Akbar, Manzoor Ah-med, Ghulam Nabi, Ghulam Muhammad, Muham-mad Rafiq participated. Paying homage to Shaheed Sajjad Kino, they said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level.—KMS