Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, rich tributes were paid to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian occupation forces in his hometown Srinagar on 18th April, 1998.

APHC leaders while paying tributes to Shaheed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary, today, said he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom lover across the occupied region.

Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that Wani sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause. He expressed concern over the increase in killing and detention of the Kashmir people at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory. He urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris.

The ruthless suppression of dissent in the territory, he said, had resulted in the wholesale arrests and imprisonment of political workers, civil and rights activists. He said that a large number of Kashmiris who have been arrested before and after 5 August 2019 have been languishing in different jails in different Indian states far away from their homes.

Among others who paid tributes to the martyred leader include Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad Parra, Jameel Ahmad, Prof Tauqeer Ahmed, AJK APHC Convenor Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Aijaz Ahmed Shah, Zahid Ashraf and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League. They said that the martyred leader was a dauntless lion heart who fought against India’s illegal occupation of his motherland till his death.—KMS