Rich tributes paid to outgoing Principal of Margalla College for Girls F-7/4

Zubair Qureshi

Members of the teaching faculty, students and colleagues at the the Islamabad Postgraduate College (Margalla College) for Girls F-7/4 paid rich tributes to the outgoing principal of the college Prof Saleha Jabeen who has retired after teaching for for over three decades in various colleges and educational institutions of Islamabad.

They called her a devoted teacher, a sincere colleague, a kind person, a highly professional teacher and a learned scholar whose life and career were spent in guiding and helping others.

Her students are currently serving in almost all government departments and fields of life including Federal Secretariat, Foreign Office, judiciary, IT, Science & Technology, health department, education sector, law and business, etc.

One of her colleagues called her a role model not only for her students but also for the teachers and colleagues as she never skipped her classes. She would rather welcome her students whenever they approached her and taught and guided them even during the off hours.

Prof Saleha Jabeen has also served as Principal at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College G-10/4 and Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3.

One of her students Asma was of the view that Prof Saleeha taught in a very kind and friendly way and students found her quite helpful and easy to deal with.

Saleha Jabeen is leaving behind a rich legacy of hard work, dedication and sincerity and her students as well as colleagues are going to miss her.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Prof Saleha said, “I am grateful to Almighty for completing my career successfully. It is possible due to the excellent cooperation and help extended to me by my colleagues and because of the support of my family. I always considered my students as my friends and encouraged them to have a clear concept of things rather than just learning something by heart.”

I have no regrets behind and though I am leaving this profession I feel myself still part of my institution and will always cherish the memories of the days spent with my students and colleagues. I am also available for any assistance if they require me, she said.

“Watching the new students develop from the time they enter college and to see how they progressed to senior classes is always quite fulfilling and reassuring,” she said. The teachers from various Federal Government Colleges congratulated her on successful completion of her tenure. They said that they always found Prof Saleha willing to help students with their problems, and her role was that of counseling rather than teaching, they said. At the end they presented her with a bouquet of flowers and wished her success and joy in the days to come.