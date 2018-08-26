Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to the youth who was martyred by the Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Nabi War and Ghulam Nabi Waseem in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices offered by Kashmiris would not go waste. They said that the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, a Hurriyat delegation led by Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, today, visited Soura area of Srinagar and paid tributes to martyred teenager, Umar Qayoom, on his 8th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs of 2010 mass uprising.

On the occasion, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, said that the mission of martyrs would be accomplished at all costs. He said that it was due to the sacrifices of martyrs that the world community had started showing seriousness for the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.—KMS

