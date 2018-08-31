Rich tributes paid to Altaf Dar, Umar Wani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders have paid rich tributes to Altaf Ahmad Dar and Umar Rashid Wani, who were martyred by the Indian troops in a cordon and search operation in Islamabad town.

Syed Ali Gilani in a telephonic address to mourners, Syed Ali Geelani paid glorious tributes to martyred youth Shaheed Umar Rashid Wani and reiterated his pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end. He condemned the use of excessive force against the civil population leaving scores of men and women seriously wounded. He said, “The military action is a ploy to suppress the people with iron fists.”

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the two youth and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to waste and would bring positive results. The spokesman of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum said Kashmiri youth are offering priceless sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and would continue their struggle till complete success.—KMS

