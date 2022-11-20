Rich tributes paid to Aali Kadal martyrs

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) has paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Aali Kadal, Srinagar, on their 29th martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops had killed noted liberation leader, Sheikh Abdul Hameed, along with his associates Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Advocate Jamil Chaudhry, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Kotey, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Nabi Butt and Pervez Bullah at Aali Kadal in Srinagar on this day in 1992.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) visited the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to pay tributes to the martyrs on their anniversary.

The JKPRM Chairman Jameel Ahmad on the occasion said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to waste and would definitely bring positive results.

Meanwhile, the Convener of APHC-AJK chapter, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the Aali Kadal martyrs. He said the great martyrs like Sheikh Abdul Hameed, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, advocate Jamil Chaidhry and others laid down their lives for the freedom of Kashmir and wrote a new chapter of sacrifices.

Remembering Aali Kadal martyrs, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said the people of Kashmir would never forget the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs and urged the people of Kashmir to remain steadfast towards the goal of right to self-determination.

The activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) held rallies in Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Kotli, Bhimber, Rawalpindi and Karachi to pay tributes to the Aali Kadal martyrs on their martyrdom anniversary.—KMS