Rich tributes paid to three more martyrs

Pulwama shuts for second day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, life remained crippled due to the spontaneous shutdown for the second day, in Pulwama district against the killing of three freedom fighters by the Indian troops.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road in all main cities and towns of the district. Work in government offices and a bank was badly affected due to the strike. Three youth including Manzoor Ahmed Baba and Fardeen Ahmed Khanday were martyred by the troops during an attack in Lethpora area of the district on Monday.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. APHC leaders Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Engineer Farooq Ahmad and delegations from Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League, Salvation Movement and Kashmir Freedom Front visited the martyrs’ families in Tral and Drubgam areas. They said that the youth were spilling their blood to pull out Kashmiri people from the shackles of Indian oppression. Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmar Waza addressing a public gathering at Pahlgam eulogized the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Hajin area of Bandipora district against the beating up of teachers by Indian troops inside a government-run school. The troops barged into a school and thrashed the staff including the headmaster. As the news spread, anti-India protests erupted on the streets followed by shutdown in the town.

Indian troops launched massive cordon and search operations in dozens of areas of Shopian district. They besieged the villages and conducted house-to-house search operations.

On the other hand, the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed staged a protest outside the assembly in Jammu to demand right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people. He was holding a banner with pictures of martyred civilians Mysera Begum, Ruby Jan and Asif Iqbal.—KMS