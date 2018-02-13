Rich tributes paid to martyred Saima

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders have paid growing tributes to the martyred teenage girl, Saima Wani who succumbed to her injuries, yesterday.

Saima who was injured during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops at Chaigund in Shopian district on 24th January succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar, yesterday. She had recently passed the class 12 with 74 per cent marks. Her brother was martyred during the operation. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice of unabated killings of innocent Kashmiri people by Indian forces in the occupied territory. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he was deeply grieved by the killing of the teenage girl.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi asked India and its stooges in Kashmir to realize that the people of Kashmir had rejected Indian occupation and were determined to continue their struggle for freedom, against all odds.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a function at Magam in Badgam said that India could not suppress the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people through use of brute force.

At least, two Indian soldiers were killed and as many injured in an attack on 23 battalion headquarters of Central Reserve Police Force in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, today. The attack came amid the ongoing two-day gun-battle at an army camp in Jammu, which have killed five soldiers and injured many, so far.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairperson, Farida Behanj in a statement in Srinagar denounced the arrest of party activists Bashir Ahmad, Abdur Rasheed, Zahid Ahmad and Imtiaz Ahmad by the Indian police.

On the other hand, despite restrictions and curbs imposed by the puppet authorities, scores of people managed to reach Mohla Maqbool Abad in Trehgam, the native village of prominent Kashmiri martyred leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt. They expressed solidarity with Maqbool Butt’s aged mother and his brother Zahoor Ahmad Butt on completion of 34 years of hanging of Muhammad Maqbool Butt by India at New Delhi’s Tihar jail.—KMS