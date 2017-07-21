Rich tributes paid to martyred Kashmiri youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to martyrs Parvaiz Ahmad Mir of Pulwama and Mudasir Ahmad Hajam of Kokernag who embraced martyrdom at Tral recently.

A Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front delegation comprising Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Javed Ghazi Butt, Khizar Muhammad Dawoodi, Tariq Ahmad and Molvi Nazir Ahmad visited Noderbigh Chak Pulwama while another delegation comprising Muhammad Ishaaq Ganai, Muhammad Akram Khan and Nazir Ahmad Khan visited Kokernag and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Tehreek-e-Mazahmat General Secretary, Mohammad Salim Zarger visited Kaniweth Kokernag and paid tributes to youth martyred in Bulbul Nowgam. He was accompanied by other party leaders including Riyaz Ahmad and Abdur Rashid. Salim Zarger visited the bereaved family members of Muzaffar Ahmad Hajjam and extended condolences with them.

A delegation led by Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, and comprising Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Muhammad Mir and Sajad Ahmad expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs. Speaking to the people on the occasion, the leaders said that the people of Kashmir were rendering their lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. They said that the ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) comprising Farooq Ahmad, Zubair Ahmad and Ishaq Ahmad visited the family members of Shaheed Mudasir Ahmad Hajam in Kokernag, Islamabad, and expressed solidarity with them.

Another delegation led by Tehreek-e-Mazahmat Chariman, Bilal Sidiqee visited Arwani, Kulgam, to express condolence with the bereaved family of martyr Showkat Ahmad Lohar. He was accompanied by Riyaz Ahmad and Rafiq Ahmad.

The High Court Bar Association of the territory in a statement issued in Srinagar paying tributes to the martyrs said that their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.—KMS