Rich tributes paid to Hakim Said

Staff Reporter

Speakers at the meeting of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi chapter paid rich tribute to Hakim Mohammed Said and said that he was a torch bearer of education and knowledge in the country. A spokesman of the institution said that the meeting comprised speeches, tableau and dua-i-Said, was on the theme: ‘Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s educational services and 25 years of Hamdard University’ at Bait al-Hikmah auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah, here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, honorary secretary, Board of Sindh Madrastul Islam University, former commissioner Karachi and home secretary Sindh, Shafiqur Rehman Piracha, stated that Hakim Mohammed Said came to Pakistan like the poem of Allama Iqbal:‘May my life be like the candle of knowledge and holding a torch of education and knowledge in his hand he started to fight against the glooms of poverty, ignorance and social injustices and raised voice against mismanagement and corruption.

He said when the sword of Muslims had gone down in subcontinent, their pen started to rise up and the journey of pen which began from Sir Syed reached Hakim Said through Hali, Iqbal, Zafar Ali Khan and Hasrat Mohani. Hakim Said was the continuation of Sir Syed, Hali and Iqbal, he added. He stated Hakim Said promoted the spirit of patriotism ‘Pakistaniat’ and dedicated the earning of his institution to the health, education and welfare of the nation.